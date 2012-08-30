UPDATE 3-Egyptian wheat imports thrown back into uncertainty as ergot ban looms
* Ergot ban scrapped last year after it hit tenders (Adds trading comment, inspector's comment)
SANTIAGO Aug 30 Chilean manufacturing production rose a slim 0.2 percent in July from June and rose a smaller-than-forecast 0.6 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Thursday.
A Reuters poll of 10 analysts and economists forecast manufacturing output, a newly created index broadly comparable with the prior industrial output index, growing 1.6 percent in July from a year earlier.
* Ergot ban scrapped last year after it hit tenders (Adds trading comment, inspector's comment)
June 6 British Airways cancelled nearly 60 percent of its flights on May 27 when an IT outage knocked out the airline's systems and stranded 75,000 people over a holiday weekend.