SANTIAGO, Sept 30 Chilean manufacturing production unexpectedly fell in August from a year earlier due to one less working day and a reduction in the output of chemicals and metal products, government data showed on Monday.

The 2.0 percent decrease in factory output was weaker than a Reuters poll forecast for a 0.3 percent increase.

However, on a seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing output rose 0.4 percent in August against July this year.

In the chemicals sector, the output of medications fell, while the production of metal products used in the construction of homes, such as railings and fences, also dropped, the INE government statistics agency said.

"Those (metal) products were in high demand by the real-estate sector in 2012, something that isn't happening during this period," the INE said.

Increases in the production of food and beverages, as well as wood pulp, helped to offset the overall drop.

SLOWER GROWTH AND DOMESTIC DEMAND

Economic growth and domestic demand, especially investment, have gradually slowed this year in the world's No.1 copper producer, leading some in the market to bet on an interest rate cut in the coming months.

The central bank, however, has maintained a wait-and-see stance as consumption, another key component of domestic demand, has remained strong. Consumption has also shown signs of moderating, though at a much more moderate pace than investment.

Retail sales jumped 12.0 percent on the year in August, its strongest growth for that month in two years, after rising 10.3 percent in July, the INE said.

A tight labor market has also helped to keep the central bank from rushing to cut the key interest rate, which has remained at 5.0 percent since January 2012.

Chile's jobless rate for the June to August period remained steady at 5.7 percent, as employment increased in manufacturing and industry and agriculture saw a positive turnaround, the government also said on Monday.

Traders see Chile's central bank holding the key rate steady at 5 percent at its policy meeting next month and going through with a widely expected 25 basis point cut within three months, a central bank survey poll showed on Wednesday.