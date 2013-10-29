* Manufacturing output falls in September, below forecast

* Disappointing data heightens bets on looming rate cut (Recasts with details on rates, analyst comments)

SANTIAGO Oct 29 Chilean manufacturing output undershot market expectations for the second straight month due to a slide in the production of iron and steel products used in construction, reinforcing bets another rate cut is in the air.

The central bank surprised the market earlier this month when it broke its near two-year-long wait-and-see stance by cutting rates to 4.75 percent and now some analysts see Tuesday's disappointing data as triggering another reduction next month.

Factory output fell 1.0 percent year-on-year in September, the INE government statistics agency said on Tuesday, weaker than a Reuters poll forecast for a 1.5 percent rise.

That was mainly due to a fall in the production of grids, fences and other iron and steel products used in construction. Strong demand from the real estate sector in 2012 gave a high base of comparison, the INE said.

A 2.0 percent slide in August was due to similar reasons.

The INE said the figure in September was also affected by a fall in the production of ferromolybdenum, used in steel making, due to lower demand from China, and in glass fiber products used internally in the mining industry.

Meanwhile, retail sales - one of the motors of the Chilean economy in recent years - rose 7.0 percent in September from a year ago, the lowest annual rise so far in 2013.

"The September data offered strong justification for the "preemptive" cut on Oct. 17, which went against overwhelming market expectations," said George Lei, economist with Nomura. "While we continue to expect a 100 (basis point) easing cycle, we now see a much higher likelihood of one more 25 (basis point) cut this year, most likely in November."

RATE CUTS EYED

Chile's economy has been losing steam as a weakening global economy has taken its toll. The central bank expects growth of between 4 percent and 4.5 percent this year, compared with 5.6 percent in 2012.

The bank cited slower world growth, lower trade terms, and a likely fall in domestic demand as contributing to its decision to cut interest rates to 4.75 percent from 5.0 percent.

The cut is seen as the start of a monetary easing cycle, although some caution a change in the stance may be tricky in November, which coincides with a presidential election.

Traders polled by the central bank last week predicted the rate would be held at the Nov. 19 meeting, but would be cut to 4.50 percent by February.

Still, Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday that "the weak prints raise the probability of the central bank making a follow-up 25 (basis point) cut to the policy rate in November."

On a seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing fell 12.1 percent in September against August, similar to the same month a year ago.

Key copper production rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in September. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien, Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, G Crosse)