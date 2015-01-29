(Adds details throughout, comments from statistics agency)
SANTIAGO Jan 29 Chilean manufacturing
production rose 3.1 percent in December from a year
earlier due to increased output of metals, chemicals, and food
and beverages, government data showed on Thursday.
The increase exceeded forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 0.1
percent decrease.
However, for all of 2014 factory output accumulated a 0.9
percent decrease compared to the prior year, as the top copper
exporter's economy slowed on the back of cooling investment and
domestic consumption.
Retail sales, a barometer of consumption, gained 1.9 percent
in December versus a year earlier and for the full year 2014
grew at a five-year low of 2.4 percent versus 2013.
"The deterioration of retail sales comes in a context of
worsening consumer sentiment throughout the year," the INE
statistics agency said, adding that though the labor market lost
strength in 2014 it has recovered somewhat in recent months.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)