SANTIAGO Oct 29 Economic output data from Chile
on Thursday was better than the market expected, lending hope
that a much-anticipated recovery might be gathering speed.
Manufacturing production rose 1.8 percent in
September from a year earlier, boosted in particular by a bumper
wine grape harvest and one additional working day, government
data from the statistics institute showed.
The reading compared with a Reuters poll forecasting a 1.1
percent decline. On a monthly basis, output rose 0.4 percent.
Although copper makes up around one-half of Chile's exports,
the Andean country is also an important producer of wine, fruit,
salmon and paper.
Despite some temporary mine closures after an earthquake in
central Chile in mid-September, copper output also had a good
month, snapping recent declines to grow 0.5 percent year on
year.
"A significant impact was not observed from the September
earthquake and tsunami on national data," the INE statistics
agency said.
The end of the commodities boom and weaker Chinese demand
sparked a general slowdown in Chile's economy last year, and a
long-predicted uptick has been repeatedly delayed.
Once red-hot domestic consumption has also been anemic. But
retail sales also did relatively well in September, up 3.1
percent annually.
However, the economy is far from out of the woods. The
effect of the wine harvest will likely be short-lived, and a
number of miners' announcements of cuts in copper production in
the wake of a fall in prices will begin to be felt later in the
year.
