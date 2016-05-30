(Recasts, adds details from statistics agency, context)
SANTIAGO May 30 Chilean manufacturing
production tumbled in April after the local salmon industry, the
world's second biggest, was pummeled by a deadly algal bloom,
government data showed on Monday.
Factory output fell 1.2 percent in April from a
year earlier and dropped 7.4 percent in April from March, the
government's INE statistics agency said.
Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, is also a major
exporter of salmon, wood pulp, wine and fresh fruit.
The rapid increase in the population of algae in its water
system affected salmon farms in southern Chile, killing millions
of fish and causing an economic impact from lost production
estimated at up to $800 million.
Algal blooms are common off Chile's coasts, but warmer
waters likely caused by the El Nino phenomenon spurred a greater
formation this year.
El Nino also brought unusually heavy rains to central Chile,
hitting copper output, the INE said.
The production of paper products also declined in April as
wood pulp plants had planned maintenance work done, INE said.
On a positive note, retail sales rose 7.9 percent in April
versus a year ago.
Chile's economy has struggled as cooling demand in top trade
partner and copper consumer China has led to a rout in the
metals market and crimped investment.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)