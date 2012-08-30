* Chile July manufacturing output up 0.6 percent on year * Copper output sinks in July vs June * Finance minister says global woes stinging manufacturing sector By Antonio De la Jara and Moises Avila SANTIAGO, Aug 30 Chile's manufacturing output in July rose a slim 0.2 percent from June as global financial turbulence hit the sector, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said, but market watchers expect the central bank to hold the Andean country's key interest rate steady in the short term. Chilean manufacturing production grew 0.6 percent from a year earlier on increased domestic demand for various industrial products, the government said on Thursday. That was less than half of the 1.6 percent average year-on-year growth forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts and economists. "The majority of the indicators were slightly weaker than in June 2012, confirming a slowdown," said Benjamin Sierra, economist at Scotiabank in Santiago. "Our base outlook remains the same, including rates being held in the coming months." Manufacturing output is a newly created index broadly comparable with the prior industrial output index. The small, export-dependent country is bracing for a more marked economic slowdown in the second half due to euro zone debt woes and ebbing demand from top metals consumer China. But brisk domestic consumption has so far helped buoy the economy, which grew 5.4 percent in the first half. "We're seeing some signs of a slowdown that are stronger in the manufacturing sector," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told reporters. "Undoubtedly the Chilean manufacturing sector is being affected by the conditions in international markets." This month, Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent for a seventh straight month, saying energy and food prices could pick up in coming months. The rate will likely be held at the central bank's monetary policy meeting in September, and again in three months, but is seen being cut to 4.75 percent within six months, the bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed last week. Chile's economic activity likely grew at a firm clip in July, boosted by mining and robust domestic demand, according to a Reuters poll conducted later on Thursday. The IMACEC economic activity index is seen rising 5.4 percent on the year in July, according to the median estimate of 15 analysts. COPPER SLUMPS VS JUNE World No.1 copper producer Chile produced 414,339 tonnes of copper in July, 9.8 percent more than in the same month a year earlier, due to a low base of comparison and higher productive capacity, the government also said on Thursday. World No. 1 copper mine Escondida, majority owned by BHP Billiton, staged a surprising two-week strike last year which began in July, sending Chile's copper output tumbling. But copper output sank 8.5 percent in July compared with June due to maintenance of conveyer belts and grinding equipment, the INE statistics agency added. "All (mines) have these types of problems," said Juan Ignacio Guzman, mining professor at the Universidad Catolica in Santiago. "After years of producing at maximum capacity, many times maintenance work is delayed to be able to produce more, and that means much equipment ends up failing." The tonneage figure was the lowest monthly output since Chile mined 379,474 tonnes of copper in February. February had 29 days to July's 31. Chile, which produces around a third of the world's red metal, mined 5.24 million tonnes of copper last year, down 3.2 percent from 2010 levels.