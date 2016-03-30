(Adds details, context, client note, rewrites throughout)
SANTIAGO, March 30 Chilean manufacturing
production rose 1.3 percent in February from a year
earlier, beating expectations for a contraction and posting its
first positive growth in five months.
An extra working day in February, due to the leap year,
helped boost manufacturing output, said Chile's INE statistics
agency.
Rising food and beverage, chemical, and non-metallic mineral
production also helped lift output, while production of paper
products and machinery was a weak spot.
Manufacturing output expanded 0.4 percent in February versus
January, INE added.
Retails sales also rose, growing 7.4 percent from a year ago
and the production of copper, Chile's key export, rose 0.2
percent.
"Importantly, the leap year effect likely played an
important role in boosting the annual growth rates of the
leading indicators of activity," Goldman Sachs wrote in a note
to clients.
"Nonetheless, the magnitude of the positive surprises,
especially on retail sales, points to a genuine improvement in
the economy's momentum in February."
In addition to copper, the South American country is also an
important producer of salmon, wine, wood products, and fruit.
