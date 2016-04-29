(Recasts, adds comments from President Bachelet, economist)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, April 29 Economic data published on
Friday painted a mixed picture for Chile's economy, the world's
No. 1 copper producer, as factory output and copper production
jumped while retail sales remained soft and the national jobless
rate rose.
"This is data that reflects the complexities faced by the
economy and we have to address this," said President Michelle
Bachelet. "The government has taken measures to promote
investments, elevate our productivity ... We are all called to
help out with this task," Bachelet added.
Manufacturing production rose 2.7 percent in
March from a year earlier, its fastest pace in 16 months, on the
back of the production of chemical, non-metallic and common
metallic products, the government's INE statistics agency said
on Friday.
The increase was higher than a Reuters poll forecast for a
1.1 percent increase.
The key mining sector produced 488,759 tonnes of copper in
March, a 3 percent increase from the year before,
due to a low base of comparison in March 2015.
"March activity data for Chile were a mixed bag but taken
together with last month's strong figures, they suggest that GDP
growth picked up to over 2.0 pct y/y in Q1," said Adam Collins,
an economist at Capital Economics.
"Nonetheless, we don't expect the economy to accelerate much
further this year."
Economic growth in 2015 of 2.1 percent was slightly higher
than the five-year low of 1.9 percent seen in 2014 but continued
weakness in mining investment due to cooling demand in China and
falling copper prices has held back a rebound.
Up until now one of the bright spots of Chile's economy has
been a low jobless rate but data may be pointing to a
deterioration of the labor market.
The jobless rate for the January-to-March period
rose to 6.3 percent, above forecasts and the first time it has
reached that level since October 2015.
Earlier this week, Rodrigo Vergara, the central bank
president, said a sharp jump in the jobless rate in Chile's
capital city Santiago may be a sign the national labor market is
weakening at a faster clip than previously
anticipated.
Retail sales grew 1.4 percent in March from a year ago, the
slowest pace since March 2015 and substantially lower than the
7.3 percent expansion posted in February.
(Reporting and writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Bill Trott)