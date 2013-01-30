BRIEF-Iterum Therapeutics Ltd raises $45.9 mln in equity financing
* Iterum Therapeutics Ltd says raises $45.9 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $65.5 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rJgzqt)
SANTIAGO Jan 30 Chilean manufacturing production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in December from November and also posted a surprise 2.5 percent fall from a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday.
A high base of comparison and one fewer working day hit the indicator, the INE statistics agency said.
A Reuters poll saw the index, which is broadly comparable to the prior industrial output index, growing 0.9 percent from a year earlier boosted by food and beverages production.
* Iterum Therapeutics Ltd says raises $45.9 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $65.5 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rJgzqt)
MOSCOW, June 1 A consortium of Russian, Chinese and Middle Eastern funds have agreed the principal terms of an investment in Eurasia Drilling, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Thursday.