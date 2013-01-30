SANTIAGO Jan 30 Chilean manufacturing production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in December from November and also posted a surprise 2.5 percent fall from a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday.

A high base of comparison and one fewer working day hit the indicator, the INE statistics agency said.

A Reuters poll saw the index, which is broadly comparable to the prior industrial output index, growing 0.9 percent from a year earlier boosted by food and beverages production.