U.S. small business borrowing drops to six-month low
June 1 In a sign that economic growth may soften ahead, borrowing by small U.S. firms dropped to a six-month low in April, data released on Thursday showed.
SANTIAGO Feb 28 Chilean manufacturing production grew 4.3 percent in January from a year ago chiefly due to growth in the food industry, beating a Reuters forecast for a 3.4 percent increase, government data showed on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted manufacturing output expanded 0.7 percent in January compared with December.
BERLIN, June 1 Germany and China vowed to extend their relationship in an increasingly uncertain global environment, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said after talks in Berlin on Thursday.