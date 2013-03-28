China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SANTIAGO, March 28 Chilean manufacturing production grew 0.9 percent in February from a year ago mainly due to strong domestic and external demand, broadly in line with a Reuters forecast for a 0.8 percent increase, government data showed on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted manufacturing output contracted 4.3 percent in February compared with January.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.