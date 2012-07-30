By Antonio De la Jara and Moises Avila
SANTIAGO, July 30 Chilean manufacturing
production fell in June from May as the small, export-dependent
economy faces an anticipated slowdown, though domestic demand
remains firm, likely keeping a neutral scenario for interest
rates.
Manufacturing production, a newly created index
broadly comparable with the prior industrial output index, fell
5.5 percent in June from May and rose a smaller-than-forecast
1.1 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Monday.
A Reuters poll of nine analysts and economists estimated
manufacturing output growing 3.4 percent in June from a year
earlier.
"Good domestic and external demand conditions persist for
various industrial products," the INE national statistics agency
said.
The effects of a high basis of comparison from a year ago
are still felt as Chile's industries recovers from a massive
February 2010 earthquake, INE added.
Earlier Monday, Chile's central bank said the key interest
rate remains within a neutral range and the
decision to keep the rate steady at 5.0 percent in July was
unanimous.