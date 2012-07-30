By Antonio De la Jara and Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, July 30 Chilean manufacturing production fell in June from May as the small, export-dependent economy faces an anticipated slowdown, though domestic demand remains firm, likely keeping a neutral scenario for interest rates.

Manufacturing production, a newly created index broadly comparable with the prior industrial output index, fell 5.5 percent in June from May and rose a smaller-than-forecast 1.1 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Monday.

A Reuters poll of nine analysts and economists estimated manufacturing output growing 3.4 percent in June from a year earlier.

"Good domestic and external demand conditions persist for various industrial products," the INE national statistics agency said.

The effects of a high basis of comparison from a year ago are still felt as Chile's industries recovers from a massive February 2010 earthquake, INE added.

Earlier Monday, Chile's central bank said the key interest rate remains within a neutral range and the decision to keep the rate steady at 5.0 percent in July was unanimous.