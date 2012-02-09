Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended at a new
six-month high, driven by late gains in retailer Cencosud
after it announced it was mulling issuing ADRs in the
United States as part of a previously approved capital increase.
The IPSA index closed 1.10 percent firmer at 4,410.05
points, preliminary closing data showed.
Shares in Cencosud reversed losses prior to the announcement
to close 3.7 percent higher at 3,040 pesos a share.
Commodity-related shares also shone, with industrial
conglomerate Copec rising 2.11 percent and steelmaker
CAP up 3.13 percent.