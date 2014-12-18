BRIEF-Wintrust financial Q1 earnings per share $1
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year
SANTIAGO Dec 18 The metro train system servicing Chile's capital has subscribed $800 million in loans with a syndicate of international banks to finance expansion work, the state-owned transport company said on Thursday.
A syndicate of banks headed by Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Corp will lend Metro $250 million, and a second syndicate led by BNP Paribas will loan another $550 million.
Metro will use the money for equipment and expenses for building new rail lines. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 19 India risks straining public finances and undermining already ailing state banks, economists said, after a $5.6 billion loan write-off for farmers in Uttar Pradesh and moves to do something similar in at least four other states.