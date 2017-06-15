SANTIAGO, June 15 Chilean authorities began a
fresh drill on Thursday to try to locate two miners who went
missing a week ago when the mine in which they were working was
flooded.
A landslide on Friday at a section of the Delia mine, part
of Canadian-listed Mandalay Resources' Cerro Bayo gold
and silver complex in Chile's southern Aysen region, sparked the
flooding from a nearby lake.
The two missing miners have been identified as Enrique Ojeda
and Jorge Sanchez. Authorities have not made contact with them
and do not know if they were killed or survived by reaching an
emergency shelter, which is located some 200 meters (220 yards)
underground and around 50 meters from the site of the landslide.
The events recall the 2010 mining accident in Copiapo,
northern Chile, when 33 miners made world headlines after they
survived in an emergency shelter for nearly 10 weeks before
being rescued.
Snowfall in recent days has complicated the rescue effort,
authorities said.
"The government has deployed a large team of experts in
drilling, water handling, search and security that is working 24
hours," said Mining Minister Aurora Williams, after visiting the
site and meeting with the families of the missing miners on
Wednesday.
Efforts are focused on diverting the water and trying to
make contact with the shelter.
Felipe Matthews, a government geologist who was part of the
team that took part in the 2010 rescue, said the work was
technically challenging and the drills attempted so far had
diverged from target.
Mandalay said it was "doing everything possible" to locate
the two miners.
"The presence of water and disturbed material makes this
effort extremely complicated. We will continue to deploy our own
resources as well as the resources coming from suppliers,
contractors, other mining companies, and government," the
company said in a statement on Thursday.
All operations at Cerro Bayo, which produced around 14,000
ounces of gold and 1.7 million ounces of silver in 2016, have
been suspended since June 9.
