SANTIAGO Jan 25 Chile is pushing forward with
new policies to develop its vast lithium reserves, the
government said on Monday, at a time when prices for the battery
ingredient have been rising rapidly.
One of the government's first moves in the mostly private
sector industry would be a call to tender the exploration of two
salt flats owned by state-run Codelco, the world's
biggest copper producer.
Lithium is an important ingredient in rechargeable batteries
and is used in electric cars. Annual demand for lithium was
forecast to more than double by 2020 from 95,000 tonnes now.
Most lithium is produced in Australia and Chile, with the
bulk of the world's reserves straddling huge salt flats in
Chile, Bolivia and Argentina.
Companies including U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors
Inc have been reported visiting Chile as the race to
secure supplies of the chemical heats up.
Major global lithium producers include Chile's SQM
, U.S. supplier Albemarle Corp and chemicals
firm FMC Corporation. Starting last Oct. 1, FMC said
prices would increase 15 percent globally for its lithium
products.
Codelco had already received letters of intention for its
planned tender to evaluate and explore the "relatively small"
lithium reserves in Maricunga and Pedernales in the Atacama
desert, the company's chairman Oscar Landerretche told
reporters.
"Many international companies are interested. It will be an
open process," Landerretche said on the sidelines of an event to
announce the new policy. Codelco has not yet published more
details of the tender.
The government would also establish a new regulatory
framework for lithium exploration "with clear rules" that would
be sustainable and involve local communities, President Michelle
Bachelet said at the same event.
Lithium is also used for solar energy storage and improving
knowledge and investment in that area would be another aim of
the new policy, said Eduardo Bitran, head of government
development agency Corfo. In sun-baked Chile, industry is
increasingly looking to solar power to help mitigate high energy
prices.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by Grant McCool)