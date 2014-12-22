By Fabian Cambero
| SANTIAGO
SANTIAGO Dec 22 Mining firms in Chile, the
world's top copper producer, say the government has left them in
the dark over a new labor bill to be delivered to Congress this
month, undermining the confidence of investors grappling with
low metal prices.
President Michelle Bachelet's socialist government says it
wants to modernize collective contract negotiations and
strengthen unions, though it has been vague on details. Senators
close to the government have said it could seek to limit mining
companies' ability to replace workers during strikes.
The labor reform is part of a battery of measures aimed at
reducing Chile's gaping wealth gap, and Bachelet faces a tricky
balancing act as mining accounts for half of Chile's exports.
Mining companies fret the reforms will jack up labor costs
and increase the power of unions in a country where strikes are
relatively uncommon.
"It's not the moment to implement a radical labor reform
because we have had too many changes and each change creates
uncertainty," said Diego Hernandez, president of Antofagasta
Minerals.
State-run Codelco and private firms like BHP
Billiton, Anglo American, Glencore, and
Antofagasta are all juggling weak copper prices, due to slacker
demand from China, and surging costs.
The government has said reforms will be implemented
gradually and industry's concerns will be fairly evaluated.
Still, executives and industry groups are concerned.
Alberto Salas, head of the influential SONAMI mining
association, said it wants to know details of the proposals "so
we can contribute to the debate and have a decent law."
Investment in Chile's mining industry is declining, dragging
down economic growth to a projected five-year low of 1.7 percent
in 2014.
Last week, the central bank trimmed its forecast for next
year's recovery, underscoring economic weakness at home, where
consumption is falling, and abroad.
UNCERTAINTY
Industry leaders and opposition lawmakers say Bachelet's
social reforms have damaged consumer and business confidence.
In September, she scored the first big legislative victory
of her presidency, pushing through tax reforms that included a
higher corporate tax rate and shut down loopholes to add $8.3
billion to the government's annual tax take.
Education and labor reforms are next in Bachelet's sights,
with the labor bill expected to go to Congress on Dec. 29.
Chile's Mining Federation, which groups unions from
privately-run mines like Escondida and Collahuasi, is seeking
improved benefits for union members under the new labor law.
It wants to boost the bargaining power of striking workers
by limiting the use of replacement workers, and seeks shorter
collective contracts with guarantees that benefits and salaries
are not scaled back with new contracts.
BHP Billiton owns a 57.5 percent stake in Escondida while
Rio Tinto holds a 30 percent share.
Collective contracts currently run for between 34 to 48
months. The government wants to shorten them so they can be more
frequently negotiated to protect workers from shifting economic
conditions, in particular inflation.
Some mining executives say the uncertainty stirred up by
looming labor proposals could jeopardize investment commitments,
estimated at $104 billion over the next decade.
Juan Pablo Letelier, a senator with the ruling coalition,
said industry leaders were overly concerned. "It's not going to
be something that adds an extra burden to mining projects, not
at all."
