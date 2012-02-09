* Molymet is world's top molybdenum processor

* Firm to invest $80 mln annually over next 5 yrs

* Molymet to buy 13 pct of rare earth producer Molycorp

By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Feb 9 Chile's Molymet, the world's No. 1 molybdenum processor, plans to invest $400 million in the next five years to increase output of the metal used to strengthen steel, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The investment figure is separate from the company's announcement last week that it would buy a 13 percent stake in Delaware-based rare earth producer Molycorp in a deal worth around $390 million and a potential project with China Molybdenum for $70 million.

"Annual average investment will be around $80 million over five years, without taking into account big acquisitions like Molycorp's," John Graell said at a press conference in Santiago.

The purchase of Molycorp will increase Molymet's net profit by 50 percent as of 2013 and double it within five years, he said. The Chilean company wants to bolster its presence in strategic metals.

The company is also eyeing a deal with China Molybdenum , with which it has a joint venture in LuoMo High-Tech, to run another plant together, Graell said.

Shares in Molymet were up 0.83 percent on Thursday, outpacing Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index, which was up 0.1 percent.

Molymet, which supplies more than 30 percent of global molybdenum products, posted a $103.25 million net profit in 2011, a 12.6 percent increase compared with a year earlier. It operates in Chile, Mexico, Germany, Belgium and China.