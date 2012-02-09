* Molymet is world's top molybdenum processor
* Firm to invest $80 mln annually over next 5 yrs
* Molymet to buy 13 pct of rare earth producer Molycorp
By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, Feb 9 Chile's Molymet,
the world's No. 1 molybdenum processor, plans to invest $400
million in the next five years to increase output of the metal
used to strengthen steel, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The investment figure is separate from the company's
announcement last week that it would buy a 13 percent stake in
Delaware-based rare earth producer Molycorp in a deal worth
around $390 million and a potential project with China
Molybdenum for $70 million.
"Annual average investment will be around $80 million over
five years, without taking into account big acquisitions like
Molycorp's," John Graell said at a press conference in Santiago.
The purchase of Molycorp will increase Molymet's net
profit by 50 percent as of 2013 and double it within five years,
he said. The Chilean company wants to bolster its presence in
strategic metals.
The company is also eyeing a deal with China Molybdenum
, with which it has a joint venture in LuoMo High-Tech,
to run another plant together, Graell said.
Shares in Molymet were up 0.83 percent on Thursday,
outpacing Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index, which
was up 0.1 percent.
Molymet, which supplies more than 30 percent of global
molybdenum products, posted a $103.25 million net profit in
2011, a 12.6 percent increase compared with a year earlier. It
operates in Chile, Mexico, Germany, Belgium and China.