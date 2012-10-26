Oct 26 The Republic of Chile sold $1.5 billion
of notes in two parts, market sources said.
HSBC, J.P Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER:
TRANCHE 1
AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 10/30/2022
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.858 FIRST PAY 4/30/2013
MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 2.379 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/30/2012
S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 55 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
TRANCHE 2
AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.625 PCT MATURITY 10/30/2042
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.398 FIRST PAY 4/30/2013
MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 3.714 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/30/2012
S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 75 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A