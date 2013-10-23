* OECD cuts Chile growth outlook for 2013, 2014
* Growth seen ebbing on lower mining investment
* Group urges improved education, social programs
By Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO, Oct 23 Chile must spend to combat
steep income inequality though economic growth will be lower
than previously forecast for this year and next, the
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said on
Wednesday.
The organization lauded Chile's monetary policies as buffers
to a potential slowdown in demand for its top export copper, but
urged Santiago to tackle income inequality, ranked the highest
among the OECD's 34 member countries.
"The challenge going forward is to ensure that the
tremendous economic performance is shared among all Chileans,"
said the OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria, a former Mexican
finance minister. "More could be done to eliminate distortions
and fight tax evasion," the OECD's report on Chile added.
The policy proposals echo some floated by presidential
frontrunner Michelle Bachelet, who has made education and tax
reforms the central planks of her bid to return to La Moneda
palace. Chileans are widely expected to elect center-left
Bachelet, who governed as Chile's first female president from
2006 to 2010, in the Nov. 17 presidential election or a likely
Dec. 15 run-off.
That said, Bachelet has indicated she wants "to work
towards" free education. The OECD says making higher education
free for all would be "regressive," as affluent students would
receive the same benefits as underpriviledged ones.
Stable, booming Chile has long been an investment darling in
Latin America. The Andean country boasts the highest per capita
income at more than $20,000 in Latin America, excluding the
Caribbean.
But massive student protests that erupted in 2011 to demand
free and improved education shook the political and business
elite, and the 2013 presidential campaign has been dominated by
debate over how the country can become 'developed'.
The OECD recommended Chile's labor market be more inclusive,
especially for women and young people, and said there was scope
for the mining industry to continue to reduce "its large amounts
of local emissions and soil contamination."
MINING BOOM SLOWS
Chile has enjoyed an economic boom on the back of high
copper prices and avid demand from main metals consumer China,
but a gloomier global outlook and slowing investment are seen
weighing on its growth this year and next.
The economy is expected to expand 4.2 percent this year,
down from the OECD's previous view of 4.9 percent. It is then
seen picking up steam to clock 4.5 percent growth next year,
though that is also below the OECD's former forecast of 5.3
percent.
Small, export-dependent Chile's GDP grew 5.6 percent last
year.
Since then, growth has slowed "due to a deceleration of
investment, as major mining and energy projects approached
completion, and a weaker external trading environment," the
report said. "Consumer confidence has also trended down in
2013."
The OECD highlighted that there are "no obvious signs of
excess demand." Some economists say ebullient consumer spending
in Chile, where malls are usually filled to the brim, is
unsustainable.
Should demand from top trade partner China lag further,
monetary and fiscal policies will be able to respond, according
to the report, which was put together before the central bank
surprisingly cut rates to 4.75 percent last week.
The Paris-based OECD is a forum of 34 mostly rich nations,
with Mexico and Chile the only Latin American members. It issues
a survey every 18 months on its members.