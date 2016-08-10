SANTIAGO Aug 9 Chile's President Michelle
Bachelet proposed a series of reforms to the private pension
system late on Tuesday that would require heftier contributions
from employers and independent workers in order to boost
payments for retirees.
Bachelet's televised announcement comes as Chile's six
private pension funds, which manage $160 billion in assets, have
come under fire from protesters who say they do not guarantee a
dignified old-age and only perpetuate inequality.
Bachelet proposed a 5 percentage point hike to the current
10 percent contribution rate within 10 years that would be paid
for exclusively by employers. Contributions from self-employed
workers would gradually become mandatory, she said.
"This increase in contributions will allow us to build the
foundation for collective savings with solidarity. Part of it
will enable raising current pensions and the other part will be
used to ensure more equity in future pensions," Bachelet said.
Workers would be given more say on investment decisions made
by the pension funds, known as AFPs, which would be forced to
pay back contributors after periods of losses, Bachelet said.
"Losing workers' funds cannot be business for anyone," said
Bachelet, whose approval rating fell to an all-time low in June.
Bachelet also proposed eliminating hidden fees charged by
the funds, using a single mortality table for both men and women
and strengthening a program that provides a minimum pension for
Chileans who have not worked or contributed to a fund.
She reiterated that she would continue to push for the
creation of a public pension fund to give workers an alternative
to the private system started in the 1980s during the
dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.
Opponents of the AFPs plan to hold a protest on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Antonio de La Jara; Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing
by Paul Tait)