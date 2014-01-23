(Repeats to wider audience)
* International court to rule on maritime border dispute
* Chile and Peru say will abide by decision
* Economic impact seen limited; political fallout possible
By Rosalba O'Brien and Mitra Taj
SANTIAGO/LIMA, Jan 23 A decades-old maritime
dispute between Chile and Peru goes to a final ruling next week
with both governments hoping it will end one of Latin America's
last big border spats and improve ties between the two trading
partners and longtime rivals.
On Monday, the International Court of Justice in the Hague
will rule on Peru's claim over 38,000 square kilometers of
Pacific Ocean that Chile controls, as well as a claim over a
slice of international waters.
The ruling could lead to a temporary flare-up in nationalist
rhetoric but both governments have promised to abide by it, and
in the long term the ruling should draw a line under an issue
that has been an irritant to relations between the Andean
neighbors.
"With the Hague ruling we'll define our maritime border with
Chile, and then all of Peru's terrestrial and maritime borders
will be sealed forever," said Jose Garcia Belaunde, who was
Peruvian foreign affairs minister when the case was brought to
the Hague, in the Netherlands. "It took us 200 years but we're
doing it."
The case, which has been covered in-depth by domestic media
on both sides of the border, dates back to the 1880s War of the
Pacific, a struggle that ended with Chile winning territory from
both Peru and Bolivia.
Resentment has simmered ever since, and Bolivia - which
still keeps a navy despite being landlocked since that war - has
also filed a claim against Chile in the Hague, demanding a land
corridor that would give it access to the sea.
Peru argues that its maritime border with Chile has never
been fixed. Chile points to treaties signed in the 1950s that it
says set the boundary where it lies today.
TRADE IS THE MORE VALUABLE ISSUE
Fishing in the disputed area controlled by Chile is
estimated by a Peruvian industry body to be worth around $200
million a year, mainly anchovy used for fish meal and oil.
The rich fishing waters largely lie within 10 miles of the
coast, so any territory awarded outside of this zone would have
less immediate value.
But the value of the marine resources at stake is a drop in
the ocean compared with trade between two of Latin America's
most dynamic economies. Neither government wants to jeopardize
growing investments that each country has in its neighbor.
Bilateral trade is now worth over $3 billion a year after
rising nearly five-fold between 2002 and 2012, according to
Peruvian customs data. Chile has around $12 billion in
investments in Peru and is Peru's biggest trade partner in Latin
America.
Significant numbers of Peruvians live in more affluent
Chile, with the remittances they send home an important source
of regional income.
"This is an important step because it consolidates our
relationship," Peruvian Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla
said on local broadcaster RPP.
"There will be a much stronger country-to-country effort."
Both countries are members of the Pacific Alliance, a
nascent trade bloc of investor-friendly nations that outgoing
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has done much to promote over
his four years in office.
His government would defend Chile's interests, he said on
Monday after he convened the National Security Council to
discuss the upcoming judgment. But it would also work to "ensure
continued collaboration that is in the interests of both
countries," he added.
A CALL TO RAISE FLAGS IN PERU
Popular reaction, whipped up by years of pointed history
lessons and jingoistic media coverage, could be much more
heated. Political leaders will need to steer a careful course in
the wake of the verdict, analysts caution.
"They've done the best they can to mitigate any consequences
of the decision, but it's always hard to predict how these
things pan out," said Michael Shifter, head of the
Inter-American Dialogue think tank. "It's going to be a test for
the leadership in both countries on how they manage this."
In March, Pinera will be replaced by left-leaning Michelle
Bachelet, who was president in 2008 when the case was brought.
She has said little in recent weeks but is known to attach less
importance to the Pacific Alliance than Pinera.
It will be her government that will have to deal with
implementing the decision, which could take years to put into
practice and could be fractious, particularly if it impacts on
jobs in the border area.
Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, whose low approval
ratings could be boosted by a favorable verdict, has tried not
to stoke tensions.
But his loudest critic and likely candidate for the
presidency in 2016, ex-leader Alan Garcia, has been swift to pin
his own colors to the mast, with proposals to raise flags
throughout Peru and encourage employers to show the Hague
broadcast live or let workers come in late.
There has been no indication of the direction of the court's
decision on Monday, although some sort of compromise is likely.
For Peru, a legal victory would assuage old humiliations,
Peruvian international relations analyst Farid Kahhat said.
"In terms of territory Peru has nothing to lose," he said.
"The only defeat that Peru can suffer is to its collective
self-esteem by losing to Chile again."
