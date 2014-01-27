* ICJ awards Peru over half of disputed ocean territory
By Thomas Escritt and Rosalba O'Brien
THE HAGUE/SANTIAGO, Jan 27 The maritime border
between Chile and Peru was reset by an international court on
Monday, in a compromise decision that politicians hope will end
one of Latin America's last remaining border disputes.
The Hague-based International Court of Justice awarded more
than half of a disputed 38,000-square-kilometer patch of ocean
to Peru, but Chile retained the bulk of the valuable coastal
fishing grounds within that area.
Both countries have pledged to abide by the ruling, which
should in the long term improve ties between the two
fast-growing economies, whose bilateral trade totaled $3 billion
last year and is rising fast.
Settling a dispute that had its roots in the 1880s' War of
the Pacific, presiding judge Peter Tomka said the court would
leave it to the two countries to mark their maritime borders
precisely.
"The court expects that the parties will determine these
coordinates ... in the spirit of good neighbourliness," he said.
The maritime border between the neighboring countries will
be set by a straight line extending 80 nautical miles west from
the point where their land borders meet and then heading
southwest.
While Chile will have to cede territory in the deeper
Pacific Ocean, it retains the most valuable fishing grounds.
The entire disputed area was estimated to be worth around
$200 million a year in marine resources, but over half of that
is an anchovy fishing area within 10 miles of shore.
A fishing industry source in Peru said the anchovy fishing
would be unchanged by the verdict, although Peruvian fisherman
would now be able to fish some deeper water species worth up to
$40 million annually.
Of broader interest are the growing investments and trade
between two of South America's most dynamic economies. Hopes are
high that the dispute can be put to rest and the bilateral
relationship put on a firmer footing.
"Both countries claim to be respectful of the court's
decision so I think that is a very important result, in the
broader sense, for Latin American relations and bilateral
relations," said Carlos Portales, director for the Program on
International Organizations, Law and Diplomacy at American
University's Washington College of Law.
Speaking in a television address after the verdict, outgoing
Chilean President Sebastian Piñera lamented the country's loss
of ocean territory, but confirmed that Chile would abide by the
judgment and that he would coordinate its implementation with
President-elect Michelle Bachelet, who takes office in March.
In a simultaneous transmission, Peruvian President Ollanta
Humala told a cheering crowd on the steps of Lima's presidential
palace that the ruling was "transcendental" for the Andean
country.
"I trust in the will of the Chilean government to carry out
this verdict as soon as possible, and that this will open up a
new stage in bilateral relations," said Humala.
NO WINNERS OR LOSERS
The decision was keenly followed in both countries, with a
live broadcast of the verdict watched by fisherman in towns near
the border and a crowd in Lima's city center.
Most people seemed relieved at the outcome.
"There are no winners or losers here. We are happy now to
have maritime limits," said Jorge Morales from Lima's Plaza de
Armas.
In a mainly Peruvian neighborhood in Santiago, there was
some tension as arguments broke out and Peruvian stores were
shuttered.
Rosana Bahamonde, a Peruvian who works as a housekeeper in
Santiago, said she had been trying to disguise her accent in
recent weeks and was afraid of repercussions.
"I think the decision should have been balanced because we
are all brothers," she said, arm in arm with her Chilean
partner. "The verdict doesn't have anything to do with us ... it
doesn't concern us at all."
