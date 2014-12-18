(In 3rd paragraph, corrects to say Chile's peso posted the seventh biggest drop versus the greenback in 2014, not the second biggest)

SANTIAGO Dec 18 Though Chile's peso has depreciated over 14 percent versus the U.S. dollar this year, among the steepest declines in emerging markets, the central bank has no plans to intervene in the foreign exchange market, the bank's chief said on Thursday.

"We have a floating exchange rate policy and as such it isn't part of the central bank's normal policy to intervene in the currency market and the truth is that we're not even close to thinking about doing it," central bank governor Rodrigo Vergara said.

Among the world's 36 most-traded currencies, Chile's peso has posted the seventh biggest drop versus the greenback in 2014, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)