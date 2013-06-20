China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SANTIAGO, June 20 Chile's peso fell sharply versus the dollar on Thursday morning, weakening to an over one-year low after the U.S. Federal Reserve clearly signaled an end to the money-printing that has underpinned a global rally in riskier assets.
The peso shed 2.38 percent to bid 511.70 per U.S. dollar.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.