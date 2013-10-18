FOREX-Dollar steadies after sliding on Trump says it's too strong
* Trump comments raise wariness over Treasury's currency report
SANTIAGO Oct 18 Chile's peso opened roughly 0.38 percent weaker in opening trade on Friday, shedding strength a day after the central bank surprisingly cut its key interest rate to 4.75 percent.
It was trading at 495.80 pesos per U.S. dollar on Friday morning.
* Trump comments raise wariness over Treasury's currency report
LONDON, April 13 Sovereign wealth fund (SWF) assets all but stalled at $6.59 trillion in the year to March 2017 due to a combination of weak markets, low oil prices and shifts in government policy, a report from research provider Preqin showed.