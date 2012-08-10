By Moises Avila
| SANTIAGO
SANTIAGO Aug 10 Chile's peso, currently trading
near 11-month highs, is likely to keep appreciating on the back
of strong economic growth, but has room to gain another 3
percent against the dollar before any eventual central bank
intervention, traders and analysts say.
The small, export-dependent economy of world No.1 copper
producer Chile is bracing for fallout from the euro zone crisis
and a slowdown in global demand, especially from top trade
partner and metals consumer China.
But it expanded 5.5 percent during the first half of the
year, one of the world's fastest rates, and this growth
combined with interest rates held steady at 5 percent in recent
months has lured foreign capital, in turn boosting the local
peso.
"There are no external factors which justify such a strong
increase in the peso. So the only explanation can be the local
economy, which makes the country attractive to foreign capital,"
said Sergio Tricio, head of research at the Forex Chile
brokerage.
The currency has appreciated 9.37 percent against the dollar
year-to-date. It grazed a September 2011 peak at 474.80/dlr on
Thursday before easing slightly, though traders and analysts are
betting the central bank would likely only step in around the
460 level.
The central bank intervened last year when the peso rose to
465.50 per dollar, and made its move in 2008 when the currency
rose to 430 per dollar.
But the bank says it has no intervention level trigger and
focuses on whether the real exchange rate, which shows how
competitive the peso is against a basket of currencies, is in
line with fundamentals.
"With the calculations that we have now done, a real
exchange rate that is out of balance would be equivalent to 460
pesos. I don't think anything would happen before that level,"
said Matias Madrid, chief economist at Banco Penta in Santiago.
"Chile is not a safe-haven, but the good performance of the
economy, a copper price which hasn't fallen as much (as during
the 2008 global crisis), as well as the interest rate
differential, given the rate is no longer seen falling, make it
attractive," he added.
Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara on Tuesday said he
expected trade in the peso to remain volatile in coming months,
citing prices for main export copper and international financial
turmoil.
But he added that exchange rate flexibility remained the
best tool to face volatile external conditions, and many in the
market think the bank would opt for verbal intervention before
taking any measures such as dollar purchases.
"It doesn't mean we flatly rule out the possibility of
intervening when we consider the exchange rate to be out of
alignment with fundamentals," he told a business forum on
Tuesday. "We intervened significantly in both 2008 and in 2011."
Forex Chile's Tricio thinks the central bank could mention
the peso in next week's interest rates decision statement, if
the currency appreciates to the 470 level, as a signal to
markets that the bank can always intervene to weaken the
currency if necessary.
Foreign capital inflows boost the supply of dollars
available in the country, which are then cashed into pesos,
boosting the local currency. But a stronger currency makes
exports less competitive.
Foreign investors who bought dollar forwards from local
banks, are allowing the contracts to expire, betting the peso
will continue to appreciate, meaning short-term capital is
remaining in the country.
Once those contracts expire, the local banks who covered the
operations by buying dollars locally sell them, which injects
U.S. currency into the local market, boosting the peso.
Foreign bets against the peso in the futures market have
fallen to $7.645 billion, down from a record near $10 billion
three months ago, according to central bank data through Aug. 8.