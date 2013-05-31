BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete recapitalization transaction
* Domino's Pizza Inc - certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete a recapitalization transaction
SANTIAGO May 31 Chile's peso fell sharply versus the dollar on Friday morning, touching the psychological 500 per dollar level for the first time since early July 2012.
The peso weakened 1.07 percent to bid 500.00 per U.S. dollar, as foreign investors bought greenbacks in the local market and on rising expectations for a future rate cut.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.