SANTIAGO Jan 17 Chilean President Sebastian
Pinera said on Thursday the government was looking closely at
the peso currency's strength, which has gained more
than 8 percent against the dollar since the beginning of last
year.
Pinera added that the central bank had the tools to
intervene in the currency exchange market, but it had to look at
the peso's long-term fundamentals versus the U.S. dollar.
The peso, which ranked among the strongest foreign currency
performers last year against the U.S. dollar among 152
currencies tracked by Reuters, has been boosted by Chile's brisk
economic growth and healthy prices for top export copper
.
It was trading at around 473.30 per dollar early on
Thursday, up around 0.3 percent from Wednesday.