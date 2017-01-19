SANTIAGO Jan 19 Alejandro Guillier, an
independent Chilean senator who has shot up in the opinion polls
to go from relative unknown to serious presidential hopeful in
just weeks, said on Thursday that Chile was going through
profound social change and needed "more substantial" reforms.
Guillier left journalism for politics in 2013 and now hopes
to be selected by the left-leaning incumbent Nueva Mayoria bloc
in primaries in July, followed by the elections in November.
Opinion polls of voter intentions place him close behind
conservative former president Sebastian Pinera.
His main selling point has been a vow to upend
politics-as-usual, at a time when scandals and a poor reception
of center-left President Michelle Bachelet's reform drive have
increased cynicism among Chileans. But Guillier has yet to
provide significant clarity on his polices.
"I think the reforms are necessary," Guillier told students
and journalists at a forum on Thursday. "(But) I think they have
to be more substantial, more grounded in everyday reality."
Bachelet's reforms have included raising taxes to pay for an
overhaul of education. But the tax reform has been criticized
for its complexity, while some students say the education bill
falls short.
Guillier said, if elected, he would introduce a new tax
bill.
"I think we're all in agreement it needs to be simplified,"
he said, adding that there were too many legal exemptions in the
current system.
Education reform needed to tackle old-fashioned approaches
to teaching and running schools, Guillier said. Latin American
pupils underperform peers in similar economies in international
rankings.
"Changing education is not just about discussing financing
and administration, it's also about a revolution in the
classroom. There is frustration because people feel the everyday
experience is not changing," Guillier said.
The 63-year-old senator represents the dusty northern
province of Antofagasta, home to many of top copper producer
Chile's mines.
Guillier said he wanted to give local governments more
power. Chile should build more smelters for its mines to replace
its increasingly dated ones, he said.
Guillier's main Nueva Mayoria opponent is another former
president, Ricardo Lagos, who is seen as a more steady,
business-friendly prospect. Lagos, 78, is a hero of the
democracy movement that ousted former dictator Augusto Pinochet
but has struggled to gain momentum against Guillier.
"Each era has its musicians, its poets, its philosophers,
but times change and we want new ones," Guillier said.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by Grant McCool)