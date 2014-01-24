Jan 24 Several Chilean ports are on strike, curbing metal, fruit and other shipments from the world's top copper producer.

The northern port of Angamos kicked off a stoppage in late December to back demands for stronger union organizing rights. The labor action then spread as ports joined in solidarity over what they say is police brutality against striking workers.

Some workers have since returned to work in Angamos after police helped free up access to the port. But that infuriated unions and led the strike movement to gather pace.

Workers at the copper-exporting ports of Antofagasta and Iquique have downed tools, although functioning ports have picked up some of the slack.

There is no indication of how long the strikes may last and a breakthrough remains elusive. Recent conversations between the unions and the government of President Sebastian Pinera, a conservative, have not so far yielded any results.

Many of the striking ports are in the southern, agricultural part of Chile which doesn't produce much metal. However, the stoppage has hit grape, apple and berry farmers right in the middle of the southern hemisphere's summer.

Should the strike last through the end of the month, it could shave 0.36 percent off January's IMACEC economic activity index, CreditCorp Capital estimated in a note to clients.

Most of Chile's copper, which accounts for roughly a third of the world's supply, leaves from its northern and central ports on the Pacific Ocean, often destined for consumption in top customer China.

Chile's public ports, which dispatch roughly half of the country's copper, export about 9,500 tonnes of copper a day, according to the Mining Ministry.

Chile produced 5.3 million tonnes of copper and exported around $37 billion of the metal in the January to November period, according to central bank and government data.

Miners, including world No.1 copper producer Codelco and London-listed Antofagasta Minerals, have been affected by the port strikes.

Below is a profile of some of the ports still on strike, based on information from port operators and Customs:

ANTOFAGASTA, Antofagasta region, northern Chile:

Union workers at Antofagasta went on strike on Jan. 6. In 2012, they exported 1.1 million tonnes of copper cathodes and 235,433 tonnes of copper concentrate. The port shipped out $9.2 billion worth of copper and iron ore last year.

IQUIQUE, Tarapaca region, northern Chile:

Union workers at Iquique went on strike on Jan. 6. They exported 166,342 tonnes of copper in the January to November period. The port shipped out $1.2 billion worth of copper and iron ore last year.

SAN ANTONIO, Valparaiso region, central Chile

Union workers at the key fruit-exporting port of San Antonio went on strike on Jan. 4 to ask for a retroactive lunch subsidy they say the government promised them. They exported 258 tonnes of copper in the January to September period. Last year, the port shipped out $1.8 billion in foodstuffs.

BIO BIO PORTS, Bio Bio region, southern Chile

The ports in the Bio Bio region dropped their strike earlier this month after signs of a deal. However, they launched a fresh labor action last week in protest over police involvement in the port stoppage. Bio Bio ports do not handle copper, but export products from Chile's south, which is more focused on agriculture, forestry and fishing. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Stephen Powell)