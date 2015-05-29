SANTIAGO May 29 A customs strike in Chile that had held up exports and imports for over a week has ended after the union said on Friday it had come to an agreement with the government.

Fruit and salmon exporters and small businesses who rely on import stock were particularly hard hit by the stoppage, which ran from May 20 to May 28.

The ANFACH union said in a statement that it had ended the strike after approving a government proposal to modernize the customs service and increase its workforce.

