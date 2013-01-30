SANTIAGO Jan 30 Shares of Chilean pension company AFP Provida jumped 5 percent on Wednesday morning, after MetLife Inc, the biggest U.S. life insurer, said it was in talks with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) to buy the Spanish bank's Chilean business.

BBVA, Spain's No.2 bank, said last May it might sell its Latin American pension fund businesses as it looks to shed operations outside its main markets to reduce risks and meet tougher capital rules.