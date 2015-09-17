China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
SANTIAGO, Sept 17 Antofagasta Plc said it is inspecting the installations of its flagship Los Pelambres copper mine and expects to progressively restart operations in the coming hours after a strong quake Wednesday night in central Chile forced it to suspend activities.
Antofagasta said that its port infrastructure in the coastal city of Los Vilos was not damaged by the quake and ensuing tsunami waves and that Los Pelambres' tailings dam was also undamaged.
The company reiterated that none of its workers was injured in the natural disaster. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
BUENOS AIRES, May 2 Lithium production in Argentina is on track to reach 145,000 tonnes in 2022 from 29,000 tonnes produced in 2016 thanks to new investment plans, the Energy and Mining Ministry said in a report on Tuesday.