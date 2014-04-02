BRIEF-Jabil announces retirement of chief operating officer
* Jabil Circuit Inc says chief operating officer Bill Muir is retiring, effective December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, April 1 Chile state miner Codelco said it did not have any reports of damage to its mines for the time being following Tuesday's significant quake in the North of the Andean country
The world's No. 1 copper producer said the quake was 'fairly far' from its copper operations.
* Shell Midstream Partners LP declares 5.1% increase in quarterly distribution