SANTIAGO, Oct 11 A moderate earthquake struck
Chile's central region on Thursday afternoon, causing buildings
to sway in capital Santiago though there were no reports of
injuries, damage to infrastructure or disruptions in the
country's massive copper mines.
The tremor hit 43 miles (69 km) northeast of Santiago at a
depth of 50.9 miles (81.9 km), according to the U.S. Geological
Survey, which downgraded the quake to magnitude 5.5 from an
originally reported 5.7.
World No. 1 copper producer Codelco said its
nearby mines were operating normally after the quake, as was
global miner Anglo American Plc's south-central Los
Bronces copper deposit, a union leader told Reuters.
"Everything is calm. Everything is operating normally," Jose
Navarro, a union leader at Los Bronces told Reuters.
Seismically-active Chile was battered in February 2010 by an
8.8 magnitude quake and ensuing tsunami, which caused billions
in damage and killed hundreds.
In Thursday's quake there were no reports of injuries,
disruptions to basic services or infrastructure damage, the
country's emergency office Onemi said.
Cell phone lines, however, appeared to be down and alarmed
shoppers left malls following the tremor, according to local
radio. Following a strong quake, cell phone lines typically clog
up as concerned residents call relatives and friends.
The quake did not meet the conditions needed to trigger a
tsunami, Chile's navy said.