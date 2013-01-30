* Strong earthquake hits near central-northern town of
Copiapo
* Buildings sway as far away as capital Santiago
* 50-year-old woman dies of heart attack following quake
(Updates with death of woman who suffered heart attack,
comments from regional mining authority)
SANTIAGO, Jan 30 A strong magnitude 6.8
earthquake hit central-northern Chile on Wednesday, shaking
buildings as far away as the capital Santiago, and possibly
leading a woman to die minutes later of an apparent heart
attack, the U.S. Geological Survey and local officials said.
There were no reports of serious damage.
The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7, struck at
a depth of 28.4 miles (45.7 km), 63 miles southwest of the
mining town Copiapo and 364 miles north of Santiago at 5:15 p.m.
(2015 GMT), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
A 50-year-old woman in Copiapo died after presumably
suffering a heart attack following the quake, Chile's Onemi
emergency office said.
The earthquake hit well south of large mines in the world's
top copper producer and Chile's emergency office said there were
no preliminary reports of significant damage.
"Mining companies have reported some minor rock falls on
auxiliary roads ... the companies' personnel are fine and there
are no structural damages to speak of," said Copiapo's regional
mining authority Mauricio Pino.
The navy said the quake did not meet the conditions needed
to generate a tsunami off the country's Pacific coastline.
Nearly three years ago, a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake
and ensuing tsunami ravaged central-southern Chile, killing
hundreds of people and causing billions of dollars worth of
damage.
The mayor of Vallenar, a town close to the epicenter, told
CNN Chile some walls had collapsed in lower-income areas with
poorer quality buildings.
Television showed images of minor damage to homes such as
broken windows and bottles of cooking oil thrown from their
shelves in a local supermarket.
(Reporting by Santiago newsroom and Sandra Maler in Washington;
Writing by Alexandra Ulmer and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jim
Loney and Lisa Shumaker)