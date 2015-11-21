BRIEF-Country Garden says for four months ended 30th april contracted sales was RMB204.16 billion
* For four months ended 30th April co achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB204.16 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 21 A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the central Chilean coast on Saturday, south of the town of Coquimbo, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
It said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 5.9, was centered 52 miles (84 km) south-southwest of Coquimbo, an area that has been rattled by a series of moderate earthquakes over the past week. The temblor was shallow, at a depth of 15.1 miles (24.3 km) (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* For four months ended 30th April co achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB204.16 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DAR ES SALAAM, May 8 Tanzania's central bank said on Monday it revoked the business licence of FBME Bank and placed it under liquidation after it was accused by the U.S. government of large-scale money laundering.