Nov 21 A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the central Chilean coast on Saturday, south of the town of Coquimbo, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 5.9, was centered 52 miles (84 km) south-southwest of Coquimbo, an area that has been rattled by a series of moderate earthquakes over the past week. The temblor was shallow, at a depth of 15.1 miles (24.3 km) (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)