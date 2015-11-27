(Adds no damage reported from Codelco spokesman)
SANTIAGO Nov 27 A magnitude 6.2 earthquake
struck off the northern coast of Chile on Friday, the U.S.
Geological Survey said, although there were no initial reports
of damage.
The USGS said the quake's epicenter was located 18 miles (29
kilometers) below the seabed, 82 miles (132 km) southwest of
Antofagasta.
The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, struck at
6 p.m. (2100 GMT).
Local emergency services said the tremor was felt strongly
in the northern Atacama desert, and they were assessing whether
it had caused any damage. The navy said it was not issuing a
tsunami alert.
A spokesman for Chilean state copper producer Codelco
said there were no reports of any damage at its mines
in the area.
Chile, located on the so-called Pacific ring of fire, is
prone to earthquakes and has strict building codes that limit
damage when they occur.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington and Rosalba O'Brien
and Gram Slattery in Santiago; Editing by G Crosse and Sandra
Maler)