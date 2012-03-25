SANTIAGO, March 25 A magnitude 7.2 earthquake
hit central Chile on Sunday, shaking buildings in the capital of
Santiago, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage
or injuries.
The government emergency agency, ONEMI, said it was
preventively evacuating some areas of the coast, but quickly
revoked that decision.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 64 miles
(103 km) west north west of the town of Talca at a depth of 6.2
miles (10 km).
Magnitude 7.0 earthquakes or greater are capable of causing
widespread, heavy damage and causing tsunamis at sea, but ONEMI
said this quake was not expected to generate a tsunami off the
coast.
The quake struck near the same central region that was hit
by a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake in 2010 and ensued
tsnunamis in 2010 that killed about 500 people.
The central area is home to some important copper mines, but
the bulk of output in the world's top copper exporting nation is
concentrated in the far northern region.
Chilean state copper giant Codelco said operations were
normal at its Andina and El Teniente copper mines after the
quake. Codelco spokesman Pablo Orozco told Reuters there had
been no energy blackouts at the key mines.