SANTIAGO, June 19 A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit
the central Chilean region of Valparaiso at 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT)
on Wednesday, causing buildings to sway in the nearby capital of
Santiago but no reports of damage.
The quake struck 68 miles (110 km) north-northeast of
Santiago at a depth of 62 miles (100 km), the U.S. Geological
Survey said. It hit close to the border with Argentina's Mendoza
region.
Chile's ONEMI emergency office originally qualified the
quake as 'minor,' but said later it was 'moderate.'
Most of Chile's huge copper mines are in the north of the
country.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Fabian Cambero and Felipe
Iturrieta; Editing by Peter Cooney)