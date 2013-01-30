WASHINGTON Jan 30 A powerful magnitude 6.7 quake struck central Chile on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake struck 56 miles (90 km) southwest of the city of Copiapo at a shallow depth of 15.8 miles (25 km).

The Chilean emergency office said the quake did not trigger a tsunami and that no preliminary damage was reported.

