NEW YORK, Sept 16 Teck Resources Ltd said it is still reviewing the impact on its Carmen de Andacollo open-pit copper mine from a powerful earthquake that rocked Chile late on Wednesday, but said there was "no obvious damage".

In an email to Reuters, a spokesman said power to the site had been interrupted and non-essential staff had been sent home.

"There is no obvious damage and we are reviewing the full operation for any potential effect," he said.

All employees at the operation were accounted for and there were no injuries. Its Quebrada Blanca operation was not affected. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kim Coghill)