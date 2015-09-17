China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
Sept 17 Chile lifted the tsunami warning early on Thursday it had put in place after Wednesday's major earthquake, the government said.
"The tsunami warning is lifted for all national territory," the government's National Emergency Office said in a tweet.
More than a million people were evacuated from their homes after the magnitude 8.3 quake struck in the Pacific Ocean off Chile, slamming powerful waves into coastal towns and killing at least five people. (Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
BUENOS AIRES, May 2 Lithium production in Argentina is on track to reach 145,000 tonnes in 2022 from 29,000 tonnes produced in 2016 thanks to new investment plans, the Energy and Mining Ministry said in a report on Tuesday.