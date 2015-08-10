(Adds interior ministry comment, Antofagasta comment, weather
forecast)
By Rosalba O'Brien
SANTIAGO Aug 9 Heavy rain and winds hit the
southern cone of South America over the weekend, battering the
Chilean coastline and leading to the precautionary suspension of
work at some mines in the top copper exporter.
Over 1,000 people from Antofagasta in the far north to Los
Rios in the south of Chile were affected, with some being housed
in shelters after being evacuated or losing their homes to
floods, and over 120,000 were left without electricity, the
emergency service Onemi said on Sunday.
Mud landslides wiped out roads in and around the city of
Tocopilla in the Antofagasta region, leading to three deaths,
while another three were killed in accidents along the coast,
local media reported.
Over 15 millimeters (0.6 inch) of rain had fallen in six
hours in normally bone-dry Antofagasta, the interior ministry
said.
After months of drought, the rains that began early last
week in central Chile and have since spread north have brought
some relief to farmers and ski resort owners, but spelled more
potential bad news for Chile's key copper mining industry,
mostly based in the north of the country and already hit by
floods once this year.
State-owned Codelco, the world's top copper
exporter, said it had suspended operations at Chuquicamata, its
second largest mine, from around 2 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) on
Sunday as a safety measure. Chuquicamata produced around 340,000
tonnes last year out of Chile's total 5.7 million.
Codelco said it had also temporarily stopped operations at
its Radomiro Tomic mine during the morning but had resumed work.
An ongoing strike has already halted work at its Salvador mine
and led to a partial suspension at Ministro Hales.
The company did not report problems at El Teniente, its
biggest mine.
London-listed Chilean miner Antofagasta said all
its mines were operating normally. Companies running other mines
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Meanwhile, Chile's central coast faced some of its heaviest
sea swell in over three decades, with waves up to 10 metres (33
feet) high. The seafront along tourist resort Vina del Mar was
seriously damaged, with cars and fishing boats smashed.
The heavy rains extended into neighboring Argentina,
complicating voting in presidential primaries there.
The meterological office forecast dry weather in northern
Chile for Monday, although more rain is expected for the central
part of the country.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Eric Walsh)