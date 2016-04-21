BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
SANTIAGO, April 21 World No.1 copper producer Codelco said on Thursday that its century-old, underground El Teniente mine has gradually restarted production following a five-day stoppage after torrential rains caused damage.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY RECEIVED ISSUE NOTIFICATION ON US PATENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)