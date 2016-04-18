By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, April 18 Chilean state-owned miner
Codelco said on Monday that operations at its El Teniente copper
mine would likely be suspended until Thursday because of
torrential rains over the weekend that triggered landslides and
caused rivers to breach their banks.
The heavy rains, which continued on Monday and were expected
to move north into the country's main mining area, have left two
people dead, 10 missing and millions without drinking water.
Shopping centers and schools were closed throughout the
capital, Santiago, as the swelling Mapocho River made some major
highways impassable.
After halting the century-old underground El Teniente mine
on Saturday, Codelco had initially said it expected to restart
production in at least three days. The mine is located about 80
km (50 miles) south of Santiago.
The world's No.1 copper producer told Reuters it is losing
approximately 1,500 tonnes of copper output and $7.5 million
each day the mine is halted.
El Teniente's mineral transport system, mine access and
industrial installations have been affected, the company said.
The El Teniente area received 350 millimeters (13.8 inches)
of rain in three days. Its normal annual rainfall is 513
millimeters, Codelco said.
According to Chile's meteorological service, the storms are
headed north toward the Atacama region, home of many of the
nation's biggest copper mines.
Severe flooding in the Atacama in March 2015 destroyed many
towns and hit copper output.
Anglo American Plc said on Monday it was normalizing
mining activities at its flagship Los Bronces copper mine in
central Chile, after previously suspending them for security
reasons.
The smaller El Soldado mine, where operations had been
suspended, was running normally, it said.
Codelco's Andina mine, located near Los Bronces, is
operating at 65 percent capacity.
Chilean copper miner Antofagasta, meanwhile, said
its Los Pelambres mine in north central Chile had so far been
unaffected by the storms.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and
Paul Simao)