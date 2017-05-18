South African lawmakers get proposal to change central bank's role
CAPE TOWN, June 20 South Africa's parliament said it had received a request from the Public Protector's office that the central bank's constitutional mandate be changed.
SANTIAGO May 18 Chile's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate to 2.50 percent on Thursday, a more rapid rate of easing than the market had expected, as it looks to address sluggish growth in the top copper exporter.
The move means the bank has cut the interest rate 100 basis points in total so far this year.
(Reporting by Santiago bureau)
CAPE TOWN, June 20 South Africa's parliament said it had received a request from the Public Protector's office that the central bank's constitutional mandate be changed.
June 20 The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI), the representative body of the Luxembourg investment fund community, re-elected Denise Voss as the chairman of its board for an additional two-year term.