By Anthony Esposito and Simon Gardner SANTIAGO, Feb 14 Chile's central bank is widely seen holding its key lending rate steady on Tuesday on strong growth and jobs data, taking a breather after a surprise 25-basis-point cut in January, but is expected to reduce the rate again within six months. For most of February opinions were divided on whether the bank would cut the benchmark rate for a second consecutive month, but surprisingly strong December economic activity and neutral January inflation data tipped the scales toward no change. The bank cited the market's expectations for a hold in a report released late on Monday and given to the bank's board to help make its rate-setting decision. The bank also signaled that financial asset prices pointed to further rate cuts and said some indicators showed dynamic demand was moderating. "We think the bank will hold the rate today, but a cut is a possibility," said Nicolas Birkner, an economist with CorpResearch brokerage. "We don't think all the board members will be in favor of holding ... in part because the bank's December monetary report signaled cuts were on the way." "But as the scenario has changed, it has become more complicated," he added. "There's the activity indicators, and the situation abroad, particularly in the United States, is a little better than before." CorpResearch sees the bank on hold through March, and then cutting in the second quarter. In a Reuters poll last week, 17 of 19 analysts surveyed said they expect the central bank will hold its key rate steady next week after cutting it in January for the first time in 2-1/2 years, following in the steps of regional powerhouse Brazil. Two expected a 25 basis point rate cut. The central bank's two most recent polls of analysts and traders both point to a cut to around 4.5 percent in six months. Interest rate swaps suggest the bank will hold its key rate steady this month and cut in March, traders say. Another the factor in the balance is a sharp appreciation of the peso against the dollar, which is trading near 5-month highs, though traders say there is room for further gains before the bank would be tempted to intervene as it did last year. Chile's economy grew a surprising 1.3 percent in December from November, according to the Imacec economic activity index, its biggest seasonally adjusted jump since July 2010, reinforcing expectations the bank could opt to hold rates. The country's jobless rate fell to 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter, the lowest reading since a new index was introduced nearly two years ago and in almost five years when using a previous methodology, the government said in late January. Although consumer price inflation came in below expectations, some readings showed domestic demand remained robust. Not everyone is convinced, however, that the central bank will hold rates later Tuesday. Local investment bank Banchile Inversiones, which is actually betting on a rate hold, argues the risk of a cut exists as the central bank might "aim to communicate that the January cut was the start of a rate reduction cycle to bring the TPM (monetary policy rate) to around 4.25 percent-4.50 percent," and not just a one-off move. Additionally, demand, along with economic growth, is seen slowing as the repercussions of the euro zone's ongoing debt crisis seeps through the global economy. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has forecast economic growth will slow sharply this year to around 4 percent, after expanding by more than 6 percent in 2011. Investment bank Celfin Capital expects a rate cut of 25 basis points to 4.75 percent. "Though December (jobs and activity) data surprised on the upside ... industrial exports and capital imports remain weak. Inflation has been contained and we believe a pause in the monetary policy easing at this point could send mixed signals to the market, suggesting the central bank is worried about inflation," Celfin Capital said in a note to clients.